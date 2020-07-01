BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Sheriff's Office is launching the "Are you Ok?" program to check in on the elderly after receiving funding from the county's committee on aging.

"It's easy to use, it's nonintrusive and again, the caller gets to pick the time of day for the call," Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said.

Those enrolled in the new program receive a call at their chosen time of day and are prompted to press a number to let the system know you are OK.

Essentially, this program can be used for anyone that should be checked on, including people with Alzheimer's and dementia.

"It takes anywhere from two to three people to care for someone with Alzheimer's. And the further the disease progresses, the harder it is to care for that person," Dementia and Alzhiemer's Community Educator Steven Mucci said.

The sheriff said he hopes family members who can't check in on their loved one every day use this service.

"There are many people who live by themselves that could get hurt or for whatever reason, not be able to get to a phone and maybe no one checks on them every day. They could be a couple of days before someone realizes we haven't seen this person, maybe we've got to follow up on this," the sheriff said.

If there is no response after the first call, they will call back after 15 minutes. After the third no answer, they will reach out to their emergency contact or have someone from the department check by the house.

The phone checks are available to everyone in Wood county and there is no cost to sign up.

