Wood County sheriff's deputy struck by car

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Wood County sheriff's deputy was struck by a motorist Sunday morning while he was working to help clear a fallen tree from the road near Fostoria.

The deputy, whom the Wood County Sheriff's Office has not named, was taken to the hospital after the incident shortly before 6:30 a.m.. The motorist, whose name the sheriff's office also has not released, also was taken to the hospital.

The incident happened along Eagleville Road near State Route 199. The deputy was outside his patrol car helping crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation and Hancock-Wood Electric Co. clear debris from the road after a tree fell and broke power lines.

A passing motorist struck the deputy, the sheriff's office said.

Information on the deputy's condition was not available Sunday afternoon. The incident is under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

