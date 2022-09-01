Wood County Sheriff's deputy passes away after battle with COVID-19

In late December, law enforcement and other first responders from across Wood County held a drive by parade, to show support for 42-year-old Sgt. Jody Swoap.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from a story on December 30.

A Wood County Sheriff’s Deputy who had been in the ICU battling COVID-19 passed away on Sunday.

Sgt. Jody Swoap, 42, of Bowling Green died at the Wood County Hospital according to a social media post made by State Representative Haraz N. Ghanbari.

As our nation reflects on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, this evening I learned Wood County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Jody Swoap passed away at the Wood County Hospital.



A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Sergeant Swoap continued to serve our comm… https://t.co/3CSMpIxX0U pic.twitter.com/tjnvuXEDAQ — Haraz N. Ghanbari (@HarazGhanbari) January 10, 2022

On December 30, law enforcement officers and other first responders from around Wood County held a drive-by parade at the hospital to show support for Swoap as he battled COVID.

Sunday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.