Wood County Sheriff's deputy passes away after battle with COVID-19

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from a story on December 30.
A Wood County Sheriff’s Deputy who had been in the ICU battling COVID-19 passed away on Sunday.
Sgt. Jody Swoap, 42, of Bowling Green died at the Wood County Hospital according to a social media post made by State Representative Haraz N. Ghanbari.
On December 30, law enforcement officers and other first responders from around Wood County held a drive-by parade at the hospital to show support for Swoap as he battled COVID.
Sunday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
