Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn sworn in for 5th term

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn was officially sworn in for his fifth term on Friday by retired Judge S. Dwight Osterud.

Wasylyshyn was re-elected back in Nov. after running against retired lieutenant Ruth Babel-Smith.

The sheriff has been serving the people of Wood County for the last 15 years.

Following his re-election, Wasylyshyn said he planned to build on the progress he's made so far.

"How can we do better? Because we can always do better. And it's holding all my deputies to the highest standards so they are professional, they are well trained and they treat everyone with respect," he said.