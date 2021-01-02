Wood County Sheriff testing emergency alert system Monday

Residents who are opted into the system can expect to get a test alert on their phones at 9 a.m.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A red alert for Wood County residents on Monday morning, but it will just be a test.

If you're registered for Wood County's alert system, you can expect a call bright and early.

The Wood County Sheriff's office says registered residents will get an emergency test alert through the county's CodeRed program, Monday at 9 a.m.

Residents can expect an emergency alert on their phones.

The test will help Wood County officials to purge non-working numbers.

CodeRed is a notification system that lets the Wood County Sheriff's Office send out emergency messages to residents.

The program can send out non-emergency messages, as well, such as road closures and snow plow times.