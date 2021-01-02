x
Wood County Sheriff testing emergency alert system Monday

Residents who are opted into the system can expect to get a test alert on their phones at 9 a.m.
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A red alert for Wood County residents on Monday morning, but it will just be a test.

If you're registered for Wood County's alert system, you can expect a call bright and early.

The Wood County Sheriff's office says registered residents will get an emergency test alert through the county's CodeRed program, Monday at 9 a.m.

Residents can expect an emergency alert on their phones. 

The test will help Wood County officials to purge non-working numbers.

CodeRed is a notification system that lets the Wood County Sheriff's Office send out emergency messages to residents.

The program can send out non-emergency messages, as well, such as road closures and snow plow times.

In addition, residents have the option of opting into CodeRed weather warnings that will inform them of severe weather. 

