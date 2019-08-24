PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Wood County Sheriff's Office is seeking witnesses or information regarding a fatal crash that took place Wednesday on U.S. 20.

Police say Joseph Dufour from Louisiana was driving eastbound on Fremont Pike in a Toyota Corolla when he went left of center and hit a Honda Civic driven by Jill Loftus of Gibsonburg going westbound.

Police say Dufour was pronounced dead at the scene and Loftus was taken by air ambulance to the hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

The crash happened at 6:20 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information on this incident, please contact the Wood County Sheriff's Office at 419-354-9001, ext. 9 or through the website here to leave your name and number.

