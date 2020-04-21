TOLEDO, Ohio — The Wood County sheriff is asking for help searching for a missing/runaway teen.

Cruzito Garcia, 16, has been missing since April 17 from his residence in Cygnet, Ohio.

He is 5'8" tall and weighs around 170 lbs. Cruzito has dark hair and brown eyes. It's unknown what he was wearing when he went missing. However, the sheriff said he has a gray hooded sweatshirt with black strings, blue jeans and a baseball hat that says "Roll Up" in his possession and may be wearing that.

He is believed to be in the Toledo or Findlay area and is entered into NCIC.

If you see him, or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Office 419-354-9001.

