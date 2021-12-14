Wood County Sheriff's Office seeking the public’s help to identify two male suspects

Two males have allegedly broken into numerous vehicles in the Wood County area.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public to identify two males who have allegedly broken into several vehicles in the Wood County area.

Credit cards along with other items were stolen and used shortly after the vehicles were broken into.

Anyone with information on the identity of the two men are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ryan Richards at the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 419-354-9693.