Wood County Senior Center closed on Thanksgiving for first time in 20 years

The senior center usually invites around 150 community members in for the holidays. This year, they were closed - but still helped seniors celebrate the holiday.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Thanksgiving is about being surrounded by friends and family, but this year the holiday is much different for the vulnerable in our community.

The Wood County Committee on Aging explains how some seniors are spending the holiday.

"For the last 19 years in Wood County, we have open the Wood County Senior Center and had about 150 folks in to enjoy Thanksgiving, spend time together and give thanks," said Denise Niece, executive director of the Wood County Committee on Aging.

The two-decade-old tradition where seniors in Wood County would come together to celebrate Thanksgiving went from a full building enjoying Thanksgiving meals to empty seats instead.

"The senior center is being shut down, it's for multiple reasons. One, because of the vulnerability of the 70+ population. Secondly, in order for services to continue being delivered, whether it's from home health, whether it's from home delivered meals, we all have to maintain that safe space," explained Niece.

Niece also adds they thought of other safe alternatives for seniors to still enjoy Thanksgiving.

"We sent the holiday meals home with the home delivered meals clients, so they have the meals for today and tomorrow and the weekend. So we know that they're having nutrition," said Niece.

Many seniors in our community are missing out on being social. Niece says what better time then a holiday to show loved ones that you are thinking about them.