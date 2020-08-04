WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Two Wood County residents who were being treated for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died, according to the county's health department Wednesday.

The deceased individuals include a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

No additional information will be provided in order to protect personal privacy.

“Our hearts go out to these people’s family and friends. We can only imagine how difficult this must be for them,” Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey said. “I also want to extend sympathy toward everyone who is fighting this illness and who’s been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.”

“We know COVID-19 is going to continue having significant impacts on our communities, in Wood County and across our state and nation. This is an unfortunate reminder of how serious of a threat this virus is, and why it’s so important that people stay home as much as possible and follow the other public health guidance to prevent COVID-19 from spreading," he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 40 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Wood County.

These are the first Wood County residents known to have died due to coronavirus. The virus is believed to be present in many areas, even if only a few COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

Updated county statistics are available on the Wood County Health Department website.

Leaders with the health department as residents to pay attention for potential COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath. Call before visiting your health care provider’s office so they can take steps to protect other patients, and put on a mask before you enter the facility.

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild to severe. Most healthy people recover but need to be isolated from others while they are contagious. Severe illness is more likely in older people and people with compromised immunize systems or underlying medical conditions.

If you are sick, you are asked to stay at home and isolate yourself from other people until you have experienced no symptoms for at least 72 hours, and at least seven days have passed since symptoms started. Members of your household should also stay home.

For information on COVID-19 including ways you can prepare and help protect the health of yourself and others, click here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Information and resources are also available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here.

