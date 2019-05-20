PORTAGE, Ohio — The Wood County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted walkaway.

Police say 22-year-old Zachary Strall is an inmate at Northwest Community Corrections Center in Bowling Green and was last seen being dropped off at Greenline in Portage where he was going to work.

Police say Strall walked into Greenline around 8 a.m. and was then seen walking out to the parking lot around 8:15 a.m.

He is described as a black male standing at 5'6" with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue and white hooded sweatshirt with dark pants and boots.

Police say he was seen getting into a blue/green Ford Taurus and is possibly in the Bowling Green or Napoleon area.

Anyone who knows where he is should contact the Wood County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.

Police say he poses minimal to no known threat to life or property.