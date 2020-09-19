Wood County Plays to host tailgate trivia night fundraiser

"We really miss live events, live fundraisers, getting out and interacting with people. We have to do it in a smart way and we think we have done that with this tailgate trivia event" Ryan Wichman with Wood County Plays said. "Each team is going to be allowed to have two vehicles. You're going to be asked to stay at your vehicles. You can have tents set up, you can have lawn chairs, you can even bring your own grill if you want to. And your coolers, it's going to be a really fun event."