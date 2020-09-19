Wood County Plays to host tailgate trivia night fundraiser

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Wood County Plays is hosting a socially distanced tailgate trivia fundraiser on Saturday Sept. 26.
All proceeds go to building an all-inclusive playground in Perrysburg.
According to Wood County Plays all-inclusive playgrounds are thoughtfully designed, safe spaces for children regardless of size, mobility, or ability. They remove barriers of exclusion caused by traditional playgrounds and provide sensory-rich experiences.
Because of the coronavirus and health restrictions, events for the organization have to be different this year.
"We really miss live events, live fundraisers, getting out and interacting with people. We have to do it in a smart way and we think we have done that with this tailgate trivia event" Ryan Wichman with Wood County Plays said. "Each team is going to be allowed to have two vehicles. You're going to be asked to stay at your vehicles. You can have tents set up, you can have lawn chairs, you can even bring your own grill if you want to. And your coolers, it's going to be a really fun event."
The fundraiser will be held in the parking lot of St. George Banquet Hall in Rossford from 5 - 7 p.m.
There's still time to sign up, they have groups of four or eight. More information on Wood County Plays and their tailgate trivia night can be found here.