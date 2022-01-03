Wood County Plays sets groundbreaking for inclusive playground

An inclusive playground in Bowling Green's Carter Park is set for a groundbreaking ceremony June 2.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Wood County's newest inclusive playground in Bowling Green's Carter Park is set for a groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m., June 2.

The RallyCap Sports Inclusive Playground, built by nonprofit initiative Wood County Plays, will have play spaces for children and adults of all abilities and is accessible to wheelchairs and walkers, according to a press release.

The playground will have a wheelchair-accessible log to play on, a 5-foot-high turf hillside with slides, a seven-foot-high climbing course and Bowling Green's first wheelchair swing.

Wood County Plays playgrounds are fenced off for children with sensory disorders that may run away. And the poured rubber surfacing assists children with visual impairments, the press release states.

Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher said he is excited for the partnership with Wood County Plays.

"I'm looking forward to the construction of this new space that will allow for individuals of all abilities to play side by side in a well designed and safe environment," he said.

The playground was partially funded by a rubber duck drop hosted by Wood County Plays on April 23.

This will be the second inclusive playground built in Northwest Ohio by Wood County Plays, the first being in Perrysburg off of Fort Meigs Road at Rotary Park.

Other groups in northwest Ohio are also adding inclusive playgrounds to their communities.

The Kiwanis Club of Fremont opened a playground in October 2021 at Rodger Young Park.