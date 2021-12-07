Wood County offering support to grandparents raising their grandchildren

Grandparents have the opportunity to meet other caregivers, develop a network of support and receive information about resources and services available.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Wood County is offering a new resource for grandparents who are taking care of their grandchildren.

It’s called Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, or GRG. The group meets in a casual and welcoming environment, offering education and support to grandparents who are raising grandchildren.

Grandparents have the opportunity to meet other caregivers, develop a network of support and receive information about resources and services available.

Meetings are held on various Tuesdays throughout the month at different elementary schools in Bowling Green. During the meetings, dinner will be provided as well as mingling with other grandparents, and sometimes even a guest speaker.



Family and community partnership liaison Wood County Educational Service Center says this is a great way for grandparents to get reassurance that they’re not alone.