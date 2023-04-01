Wood County Museum set to reopen on October 16

The museum was forced to close when cold weather in late December caused radiators to burst inside the building, causing significant water damage to exhibits.

The Wood County Museum is set to reopen their doors to the public after being closed for nearly all of 2023.

The museum will now reopen on Monday, Oct. 16 for tours with their normal business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Thursday, Oct. 19 at 3:30 p.m., there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening.

The museum was forced to close its doors when the cold weather in late December of 2022 caused eight radiators to burst inside the historical building, causing significant water damage to the exhibits inside. No major artifacts were damaged due to the flooding.

The ribbon cutting to celebrate the reopening is a free event that is open to the public and will be followed by an open house reception until 6 p.m. with cake and refreshments.

Also at the ribbon cutting event on Oct. 19, Holly A. Kirkendall, museum curator and author of the "Ohio Infirmary Buildings" book, is offering a meet and greet and book signings.

The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green. For more information, you can call the museum at 419-352-0967 or click here.

