Wood County mother reaches out for help as her roof starts to collapse following recent heavy rainfall

LuAnn Szymanski says she just lost her job and her husband is disabled. She's worried she will soon not have a home.

The most recent heavy rainfall is causing a Wood County mother to fall on hard times after her roof started to collapse.

LuAnn Szymanski was abruptly awoken Wednesday night as she heard something that sounded like a gunshot. She went upstairs to her second floor to find her ceiling caving in.

She's now worried that her roof and ceiling will fall apart, because she has no way of making repairs or replacing it.

"The main reason is money-wise. My husband's disabled and he's not here and he can't help. And I just lost my job and we don't have any savings to fix it. And what it's doing to me - tearing me up," said Szymanski as she started to tear up.

Her son Jacob Scarberry is now asking you to rally behind LuAnn Szymanski.

Scarberry, says the family is also not in the best position to fully help her.

"We need financial help to remedy. Regardless of what we do ultimately. Whether it be repair the house or get a mobile home or something out here. But we need financial help, so I decided to start the GoFundMe. And I'm just keeping my fingers crossed," said Scarberry.

The son and mother say they're hopeful someone out there can help them as winter is coming - and with it, snow and perhaps more damage that the roof can not withstand.

"Everybody's got issues. And I have my own issues and problems and hurdles to get over. But it's my mom. So ultimately, I was just tired of this chain reaction of negative things happening. And something's gotta give for her," Scarberry said.

Because no one wants to see their mother struggle and be left without a home.

"Somebody out there, I'm just asking for help. So I can stay in my home. You know I, I hate doing this. It's embarrassing, but I gotta do what I have to do to get help," said Szymanski.