Wood County mother able to replace collapsing roof after retired veteran helps donate supplies, labor

Robert Richmond says he doesn't want recognition but would rather have the community pay it forward, too.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Following days of heavy rainfall last month, the roof of the home of a Wood County mother almost collapsed as her ceiling was caving in.

But after falling on hard times and being currently unemployed, LuAnn Szymanski had no way of making repairs.

Then, her community learned of her situation, and soon her roof will be completely replaced because of a retired veteran who saw it on social media and watched our story.

"Well, we've got the materials to fix the roof. We had a person who is donating it," said Szymanski.

Szymanski says she is finally able to breathe a sigh of relief.

She had noticed her roof collapsing after days of heavy rainfall a few weeks ago. Her Jacob Scarberry says it put them in a tough spot.

"When we first talked, it was kinda panic mood, hole in the roof. At that moment it wasn't patched I don't think yet. So it was like, gotta get this taken care of," said Scarberry.

The duo first put out a plea in their community for financial help by creating a GoFundMe account.

That plea was answered by Robert Richmond, a friend of Scarberry's.

"I'm a retired Staff Sergeant from the U.S. Army, so I have a few connections around here. And I went over there, I looked at it and right away I determined that I was gonna pay it forward and help her," said Richmond.

The materials to fix the roof add up to almost $4,000.

The family plans to pay Richmond about half of that with the funds they've been able to raise from their GoFundMe page.

But then labor and the rest will be donated.

"It just means the world to me knowing that my husband and I will have our home. And we'll still be close to the family and everything. And it's just, it's just amazing," said Szymanski.

"After he got in touch with us, [Szymanski] messaged me and was like, 'I ate today.' So like that alone, seeing her stress kind of start to go away was awesome. It's worth it," said Scarberry.

Richmond says he doesn't need recognition, but is asking you to also pay it forward wherever you can.

"No matter how big, how small. I think the world would be a better place. Right now with COVID and with politics, I think it's time that we Americans take care of each other and stop trying to rely on the government," said Richmond.

"Melts my heart to know that there's so many people out there that are so giving. And I thank each and every one of them from the bottom of my heart," said Szymanski.