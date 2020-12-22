Wood County Health Department to receive shipment of Moderna coronavirus vaccine this week

The first doses will go to health care workers, EMS personnel and vulnerable populations living in congregate settings.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A shipment of 600 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses is expected to arrive at the Wood County Health Department this week.

The vaccines will be distributed to people who are in line with Ohio's Phase 1A plan, offering the first doses to Ohio's health care workers, emergency medical responders and people who are at the greatest risk for severe illness.

The two vaccines that have been approved and recommended to prevent COVID-19 require two injections, with several weeks between them, before they begin to offer the best protection. The vaccines Wood County expects to receive this week will be the first dose for those in the identified critical groups. A second dose will be delivered and administered in the future.

Wood County leaders expect to continue receiving regular vaccine shipments but don’t yet know how long it will take to provide vaccines to everyone who wishes to receive them as part of Phase 1A.

As Wood County receives additional vaccine doses, a multi-sector coalition will allocate them in the best ways to efficiently vaccinate the community. This process will continue to involve working with first responders and representatives of health-care organizations and long-term care facilities.

If you believe you are part of Phase 1A, one person from your organization should complete the online form here, which will gather initial information.

Availability of vaccines will depend of future shipments from the state.

Wood County officials ask residents to stay patient, and say the health department will reach out when more information is available.