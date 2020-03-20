WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Ongoing coronavirus testing has led to a shortage of test kits and other necessary supplies. Because of this, Wood County leaders have suspended testing of those who are not currently hospitalized or showing symptoms.

The Wood County Health Department is advising that if you are sick, you should go home and stay home. If symptoms persist and are severe, you should call your healthcare provider first.

If you think you may be sick, do not go to work, school or interact with other people until the following conditions are met:

You have not had a fever for 72 hours without the aid of fever-reducing medication Your cough and shortness of breath have improved At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms began

Those in your household should also stay home and isolated for 14 days.

Additionally, employers are not to require a negative COVID-19 test from an employee before they return to work due to the difficulty of accessing testing supplies at this time. The self-quarantine is recommended instead.

