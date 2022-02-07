Wood County lavender farm finds success in less than ideal climate

Luckey Road Lavender Farm got up and running in 2020 and welcomes visitors to pick their own lavender through July.

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — When driving around northwest Ohio in the summer season you'll find plenty of fields with corn beans and soybeans.

But tucked away, north of Pemberville in Wood County, you will find a farm with something just a little different… Lavender.

The scent of fresh lavender is in full bloom in Northwest Ohio right now it’s true but there are challenges that come with growing the fragrant flower in Ohio.

Kylee Seibert-Wongrowski and her husband Scott opened Luckey Road Lavender Farm to visitors in 2020.

It took years to establish their farm in a climate you wouldn't expect the plant to thrive in.

"Lavender likes it to be hot and very dry so we've had to make arrangements to make that work,” said Kylee. “Because it's a Mediterranean crop, the rocky, sandy soil helps us release moisture.”

Although the Northwest Ohio climate pops that purple blossom it isn't always easy.

"The northwest Ohio weather makes it a little challenging, but I've talked to other lavender farmers in the Great Lakes area and they agree it's challenging because it's not necessarily a Mediterranean climate here and so the winters that we have here have a nice snowfall that stays and is wonderful here as an insulator and it cycles up and down which makes it hard for us, but we go with it," said Kylee.

Luckey Road Lavender Farm features four varieties of the flowering plant, including some you can cook with.

If you go, a bundle of lavender you pick yourself will cost $10. The farm is open Friday, Saturday and Sundays through July for those who want to pick their own lavender through July. There is also lavender yoga, and Pilates classes and other special events.

You can see all that Luckey Road Lavender Farm has to offer through the end of July, when they close down for the season.