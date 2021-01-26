Wood County Jail expansion project approved by county commissioners

The expansion was almost approved this time last year, but when the pandemic hit, things were put on hold.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — After years of planning, Wood County Commissioners approved an $18 million expansion project for the Wood County Jail. The renovations will bring more female beds to the county and expand the medical booking area.

"One of the big issues that is still with us unfortunately is all the people detoxing from opioids and alcohol and other drugs," said Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.

But Washylyshyn says the booking area for those detoxing is overflowing daily and has only gotten worse since the pandemic. While inmate numbers did go down for a period of time, the number of people detoxing or having mental health issues has gone up over the past year.

"Our jails have become mental hospitals, we are the mental hospital, we're dealing with it, people with mental health issues every day. It's very challenging. And with this expansion, we're going to better deal with the people who are suffering," said Wasylyshyn.

The jail will stay in Bowling Green, but will expand in two different directions should the final blueprints be approved.

The expansion will also include a long hallway connecting ends of the jail to allow officers to respond to situations that may need back up. No new taxes or levies are needed to support the expansion.