Wood County Humane Society sees near-empty shelter

The shelter says this time of year is typically slow for adoptions and they can't remember a time when its shelter was this empty.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — There's no special occasion or event going on right now, but the Wood County Humane Society is celebrating.

In the span of a week and a half, the shelter had all but two of its available animals get adopted.

One cat and one dog are still looking for their forever homes.

The shelter said this time of year is typically slow for adoptions and they can't remember a time when its shelter was this empty.

"All of a sudden all these kennels here in the cat room had cats in them and then it seemed like overnight we were putting up signs saying 'pending adoption' and picking up a phone call for another applicant. Before we knew it all we had was a single cat and one of our foster dogs without adoption interest," assistant manager, Megann Smith said.

If you're thinking about adopting an animal, you can call the shelter. They say more animals will be available for adoption soon.