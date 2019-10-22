BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Hospital is holding an interview and hiring event to help fill their open positions. Those spots range from nurses to office positions and environmental services.

The hospital is currently looking to fill 35 positions, possibly more in the future.

"We're trying to touch people that we wouldn't ordinarily see, and of course we get applications all the time, but we really wanted to make this a broader reach for our community. They can expect to meet with our HR staff and they'll also meet the hiring managers and they'll be able to talk and network with them and so even if there isn't a position open, they'll still get the opportunity to talk with them," Wood County Hospital's VP of Human Resources Liz Foreman said.

The hospital is asking the people who come to the event to have a resume ready.

Some openings are per diem and part-time positions while others are full time. Depending on what position you're applying to, there are also health benefits.

Those interested can head to the Wood County Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

