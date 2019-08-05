BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Local Afghanistan War veteran who was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2016 for a rescue mission was honored once again, but only this time it was by Wood County.

Edward Byer saw his name added to a short list of war heroes on the Memorial for Wood County Veterans.

"We never forget our past and the veterans and everyone else who has sacrificed and to be apart of those names is truly unbelievable," he said.

Byers is a 1997 graduate of Otsego High School. He said he always had a drive to join the military but never imagined he would be part of such an important and dangerous mission.

No Wood County service member had been added to the monument since the Civil War, making this recognition even more special.

Five of the other names on the Medal of Honor Monument in Wood County participated in the Andrews' Raid, a military raid that happened in Georgia during the war between the north and south. Their story is depicted in the 1956 Disney movie "The Great Locomotive Chase."

Byers said he feels honored to be among such a prestigious list of names.

"You never join the military for decorations or awards so to see your name actually go up on that wall after 157 years is truly special," Byers said.

County Commissioners also took the opportunity to unveil a $300,000 project that will restore and expand the Memorial for Wood County Veterans.

Right now, the veterans monument has sections dedicated to different battles and wars. But not every conflict is represented.

"Our new plan is to put them all together in one setting and have it very open space so people can come," Wood County Commissioner Doris Heringshaw said.

The renovations will be paid for through private donations. Although the price tag is not small, commissioners believe that community support will not be a problem.

"It's just really really important for all of us to be reminded why we are here and that freedom is so precious and that many people have given up their lives for our freedom and we need to honor those and honor their families" Heringshaw said.

The entire memorial is expected to be completed in 2021.