BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Celebrations were in order for the Wood County Historical Center and Museum Saturday night. And the theme was birthdays.

That's because the museum celebrated the 150th anniversary of the county home. It opened in 1869 and operated for over 100 years before becoming the home of the current museum.

The event featured live music, food, a silent auction and a free walkthrough of the current exhibit "For Comfort and Convenience: Public Charity in Ohio by Way of the Poor Farm."

"The current exhibit that we have right now talks a little bit about the type of people that were here," director Kelli Kling said, "why this place existed and how it became sort of the leaping off point for the social services we have today."

All proceeds from the event go back to benefit the Wood County Historical Society.

RELATED: Old Iron comes to life in Wood County

RELATED: Wood County Museum to honor past role as poor farm with special cemetery dedication