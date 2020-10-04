BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Leaders at the Wood County Health Department are taking the steps now to prepare for an increase in coronavirus patients.

"As of yesterday, we had 42 cases of coronavirus. That's good, that's low. That's 42 people who have been impacted but fortunately our health care systems can handle that," Wood County Health Department Communications Manager, Pat Snyder said.

With new numbers being confirmed daily, the Wood County Health Department is asking for volunteers to join their Medical Reserve Corps.

Snyder said their current numbers are not putting a strain on their local hospitals yet, although it could if numbers increase drastically.

"Hopefully we won't need these volunteers, but we're just trying to get them ready in case they do. The more we have available, the more likely we can help if they're needed," Snyder said.

Medical backgrounds are not needed for volunteers according to Snyder. Both medical and non-medical personnel would be needed at some point if it came down to it.

She said the Medical Reserve Corps really hit its peak during H1N1 and they had hundreds of volunteers.

"Medical Reserve Corps, in the past, has been great for helping out with vaccination clinics, especially during H1N1 in 2009-2010. Tremendous help, we couldn't have gotten through it without them," Snyder said.

More information on the Medical Reserve Corps and how to volunteer is available here.

