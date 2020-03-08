Wood County Fair marches on despite limited options for visitors

County fairs across Ohio are looking a lot different this summer, and this week tighter restrictions are in place after an announcement from Gov. Mike DeWine.

“We don't have any rides this year because of that. We don't have any main events or monster trucks or main events, but we're still here to put on a show for all the kids,” said Garret Chamberlain with the Wood County Agricultural Society.

“It’s not the best but we'll make the best of what we have,” said one 4-H participant.

Last week, when DeWine upped the ante for fair restrictions throughout Ohio, the order only allowed livestock, photography, other youth exhibits at county fairs this summer. Rides, grandstand events and carnivals are not allowed.

Fair officials in Wood County say restrictions have been back and forth all summer, but last week's changes really made them change course.

“I has been frustrating, you know you kind of lay some ground rules and change the schedule to accommodate one thing, and within a week everything is good to go and then mid week, everything changes,” said Kyle Culp with the Wood County Fair Board.



Despite a lot being different, 4-H members are still able to show their animals. Junior fair board member Austen Nissen is making the best of his last year showing horses.



“This will be my last year I can show at the fair, and I show horses. I figured it'd be different, it's going to be a lot of challenges to overcome but so far it looks like we're doing a pretty good job,” said Nissen.

In order to keep the barn as empty as possible, each participant only gets six tickets to give out to family and friends for when they show off their animals.