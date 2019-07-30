After multiple rides at the Ohio State Fair had to close last week, fair organizers in Wood County are making sure all rides are checked in the morning and afternoon.

"State inspectors are here inspecting all the rides; they will not be open until they have passed," said Richard King from the Wood County Fair board.

The state checks all rides prior to any fair opening but only requires rides to be checked once a day throughout the week. But the Wood County Fair conducts their own inspections with their staff twice a day to avoid any problems.

So far, all rides have passed the tests.

In addition to rider safety, the Wood County Sheriff's Office wants to ensure all children are protected and no kid is left behind.

"Obviously, a high priority for us. All of our volunteers whether it's a cart driver, auxiliary deputy or deputy. We have a plan in place that where we go immediately, secure all the gates until we find the child. And that usually happens within three to four minutes" Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said.

Deputies and volunteer safety officers are on duty all hours of the day to make sure everyone is accounted for. The fair runs all week long and is open from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.