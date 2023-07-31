Food, rides, animals: Wood County Fair runs until Sunday

​The fair is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Food, rides and animals are a sign that the Wood County Fair is back. You can enjoy the sight and sounds at the Wood County Fairgrounds from Monday to Sunday.

The fair is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

The Wood County Agricultural Society is celebrating the 150th annual Wood County Fair.

Fair officials expect over 100,000 people to attend. The fair has supported many of the county’s youth and community members by providing exhibitions, education and entertainment that create a sense of pride in our communities, county and state.

You can purchase tickets at the gate for $10.

Singers Craig Morgan and Easton Corbin will perform at the fair Friday at 8 p.m. Seating in the grandstands costs $35, admission to the standing-room-only track costs $50 and a VIP spot for stage front standing costs $65.

If you are a fan of fried foods, live music and celebrating summer, then there are no shortage of fairs for you to attend in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. For a full list, click here.

The Ohio State Fair is also underway. It runs until Aug. 6 in Columbus. For more information, click here.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.