Wood Co. Emergency crews train for hazardous material spills

Full-scale exercises for hazardous material spills are planned in and near Bowling Green.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Emergency crews are working together to train for potentially dangerous and hazardous material spills in Wood County on Wednesday.

Bowling Green residents will start to see training beginning around 8 a.m. and lasting until 1 p.m. The purpose of this exercise is to practice emergency response and protective action procedures.

This will take place primarily at Bowling Green State University in parking lots around Pike Street, from N. Enterprise Street to Thurstin Avenue. There will also be exercise activities going on near the Bowen-Thompson Student Union, Wood County Hospital and in Perrysburg at the Mercy-Perrysburg Emergency Department.

By law, the Wood County Local Emergency Planning Committee is required to do these trainings each year. The simulation will produce lots of smoke and will have personnel in hazmat suits with various first responders in uniform.

Deputy Director Erin Konecki for the Wood County Emergency Management Agency says that this is a great experience for everyone in the community, including the agencies involved.

“The response agencies learn to work together really well, and are able to identify if there’s anything lacking with communication or understanding of each other's roles, that could be worked out in this kind of environment. So if something really happened they will be able to respond even better - so building that muscle memory.”

If you are heading towards BGSU during your morning commute, you will see the training exercises happening. Remember to take it slow when on the roads and to proceed as normal.