WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Wood County Dog Shelter will be closing its doors to the public starting Monday, March 30 due to coronavirus concerns.

Phone calls will still be answered during normal shelter hours and appointments for adoptions and releasing dogs to owners can be still be scheduled.

Dog license sales and viewing adoptable dogs will only be available online.

Visiting adoptable dogs, surrendering dogs and Dog Park membership will not be available at all.

Shelter employees will still respond to reported incidents and perform enforcement duties.

The Shelter is opened Monday through Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The shelter is closed on Sunday.

