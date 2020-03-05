BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Dog Shelter is reopening on Monday, according to a Facebook post.

The shelter will be open during normal hours, including Saturdays. On Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Thursdays, from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. And on Saturdays, the shelter is open from 9 a.m. to noon.

Only one person or two people who live together will be permitted entry at a time.

The shelter is asking the public to check their temperatures before coming. They also ask that you purchase a dog license online instead of at the shelter whenever possible.

The shelter is also accepting new volunteers, who will have to follow safety guidelines. If you would like more information, call the shelter at 419-354-9242 and choose option 2.

