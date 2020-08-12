Wood County Dog Shelter closed to the public until Dec. 13

The shelter will also be closed to volunteers. Non-critical services will be unavailable during this time.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Dog Shelter will be closed to the public and all volunteers until Dec. 13.

Non-critical services will be suspended during this time, according to a release sent today. Visiting adoptable dogs, dog park memberships and dog surrenders as well as buying dog licenses will be unavailable.

Instead, dog licenses can be purchased online at Wood County's dog licensing website, or by visiting the Wood County Auditor’s Office. Adoptable dogs can be viewed at the shelter's website here.

The shelter will still answer phone calls during normal hours and appointments can be scheduled for critical services such as releasing dogs to their owners and adopting dogs.

Shelter employees will continue to respond to incidents and enforcement calls.

For emergencies, you're asked to call the Wood County Sheriff's Office.