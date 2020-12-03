WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — In response to coronavirus concerns, the Wood County Council on Aging has modified its daily operations.

On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a three-week break for schools statewide as well as a ban on gatherings with 100 people or more. Additionally, to protect the elderly, who are most at risk with the virus, visitors will no longer be allowed at nursing homes across Ohio.

Representatives with WCCOA said in a statement that these changes are just a starting point, and may be modified as need arises.

Here is a look at the council's plan:

Medical escort will be provided on a case by case basis (but not for clients who are symptomatic of the virus).

WCCOA will work with the Wood County Health Department to access masks for use by staff and volunteers who will be delivering meals and/or working directly with the public.

All Senior Center locations will be closed to participants and the general public.

All congregate meal clients will be offered home delivered meal service during the duration of the sites being closed. Participants will be asked to complete a form indicating whether they choose to be provided home delivered meals should the centers be closed or they may also opt to decline.

All current home delivered meal clients will continue to receive meals.

All participants will receive one hot lunch delivered daily and will be offered a weekly drop of seven frozen meals to reheat for dinner.

WCCOA will be developing a modified menu for the timeframe determined for the closure. This menu will offer one entrée rather than a choice and during Lent all Friday menus will be meat-free (i.e. vegetable lasagna or macaroni and cheese).

Staff and volunteers who will be home delivering meals will not be entering homes unless absolutely necessary to make the delivery. Staff/volunteers will also be instructed to remain at least six feet away from a client if they need to enter the residence. The clients will be asked to have a table/surface near the inside of the door or on their front porch or in their garage for meals to be placed upon at delivering. In order to assure that the client is well, the staff/volunteer will have a visual of the client or at minimum voice interaction through the door.

All centers and staff will increase the frequency of sanitizing their work areas and public areas with disinfectant. This includes disinfecting agency vehicles.

All centers will be thoroughly cleaned prior to reopening following the closure

All staff will be reassigned duties which will support the delivery of our identified essential services, most notably home delivered meals.

WCCOA leaders said they would also be contacting management at the senior living apartments throughout Wood County for their assistance in organizing the ability to make a single drop within their specific complex (and for the management and their maintenance staff to deliver to specific apartments). The goal of this is to reduce exposure of WCCOA staff and volunteers should a resident within a complex be infected with the coronavirus.

RELATED: LIST | Northwest Ohio institutions that have been closed or limited due to coronavirus threat

RELATED: Coronavirus update | Schools closing for 3 weeks; gatherings of 100 or more people are banned in Ohio

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context



WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/section/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus



• Cover: Cover your mouth and nose wiht a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

• Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined can.

• Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

• Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.

• Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.