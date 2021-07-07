Wood Co. Sheriff's Office warning residents of phone scam

Police say the caller has a southern accent and claims to be a member of the sheriff's office who needs to speak with the resident about a legal matter.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Wood County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone scam going around.

On July 6 and 7, several Wood County residents reported receiving a call from a man with a southern accent saying he is an employee of the sheriff's office and needs to speak to the resident about a legal matter.

The scammer is using the name of current employees of the sheriff's office, such as Captain Terry James, Lt. Rod Konrad, and Deputy Isaiah Loar.

The Wood County Sheriff's Offices says they will not leave a voicemail just stating you have a legal matter; they would inform you exactly of what you are needed for.