Person of interest in recent Wood County homicide reaches out to authorities

The person of interest has reached out to the Wood County's Sheriff's Office.
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — *Editor's note* The photo initially attached to the press release from the Wood County Sheriff's Office referencing Josephine Torres was inadvertently mismatched and is not correct. 

However, Torres has reached out to the sheriff's office.

Josephine Torres, who the Wood County Sheriff's Office said is a person of interest in a recent homicide, has reached out to authorities.

This is after the sheriff's office sent out a release asking for help in locating her Thursday afternoon. 

