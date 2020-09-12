Wood Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

Police say James Jaquillard has several medical issues and is showing signs of dementia.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Wood County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who went missing Tuesday night.

Police say 76-year-old James Jaquillard walked away from his home outside Pemberville around 8:10 p.m.

Jaquillard has a series of medical issues and is showing signs of dementia.

Police say Jaquillard was confused during the day and had wanted to go toward the Perrysburg area.

Jaquillard was last seen wearing jeans, a tan t-shirt and black shoes. He stands at 5'10" and weighs 210 pounds.

Police say Jaquillard did not have a jacket or phone with him when he left.