UPDATE: Wood Co. Sheriff's Office says body of missing man has been located

Authorities say James Jaquillard, 76, had a series of medical issues and showed signs of dementia and wandered away from his home Tuesday.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Mr. Jaquillard was located safely. WTOL 11 regrets the error and the updated story with information from the Wood County Sheriff's Office follows:

The body of a Pemberville man was found Wednesday after he went missing Tuesday night, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office said 76-year-old James Jaquillard walked away from his home outside Pemberville around 8:10 p.m.

Jaquillard had a series of medical issues and showed signs of dementia, authorities say.

Police said Jaquillard was confused during the day and had wanted to go toward the Perrysburg area.

The sheriff's office on Wednesday said his body was located at 11:40 a.m. in the 19000 bock of Bradner Road.