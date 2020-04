WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — It may easy to stay six feet away or more from others while staying quarantined in your home.

But what about those who still have to go to work? How are they dealing with social distancing?

We don't know how everyone is doing it, but this awesome YouTube video shows exactly how the Wood County Sheriff's Office is dealing with it, set to the soundtrack of Bette Midler's "From A Distance."

I mean, how great is this? 😂