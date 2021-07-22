Wood Co. Library's 'Novel Night' aims to raise funds for new books for library

The no-show "Novel Night" gives you a chance to help the Wood County Library from the comfort of your home!

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Books can educate, entertain and inspire, and the Wood County District Public Library wants readers young and old to be able to discover the joy of reading.

The library's annual "Novel Night" fundraiser aims to raise money for books and other materials for the library and is usually held in the library's Atrium - but things will look a little different this year.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the library decided to make this fundraiser virtual. That means you can donate right now to help the library from the comfort of your home!

Here's what your donation can help the library achieve:

$100 for picture books to instill the love of reading in young children

$250 for "I CAN READ" books to help the newest readers begin to master literacy

$500 for children's fiction to excite young minds to consider new worlds

$1,000 for nonfiction titles that explore history, art, music, science, and more

$2,500 for fiction to while away days on the beach or nights by the fire

$5,000 for audiobooks for the busy commuter or those with vision impairment

You can make a donation now on the Wood County District Public Library website or by calling 419-353-8044. You can also mail a check to the WCDPL Foundation at 251 N. Main St., Bowling Green.