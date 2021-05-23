Wood Co. Jail inmate dies overnight Friday

Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says an investigation revealed that jail staff followed all of the proper policies and procedures.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A male inmate has died in the Wood Co. Jail between Friday night and Saturday morning, according to Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.

Sheriff Wasylyshyn says the Wood County Coroner will determine the cause of death in the coming days.

An initial investigation into the inmate’s death found that the jail staff did follow proper policies and procedures, according to the sheriff.

The identity of the inmate has not been released and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

