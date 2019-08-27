WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Wood County Sheriff's Office says their CodeRed system was accidentally activated early this morning.

The sheriff's office says a dispatcher inadvertently activated the emergency alert system during her training at 2:40 a.m.

The message subscribers received stated it was a test of the emergency system.

The sheriff's office apologizes for the error and says they will do their best to keep this from happening again to avoid inconvenience to all subscribers.

"The Wood County Sheriff's Office in cooperation with the Wood County EMA will continue to train and re-train users to provide the best Emergency Notification System for the citizens of Wood County. We appreciate your understanding," said Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.