The story behind Women’s History Month | Connect the Dots

The California teacher that helped change history.

When you start digging into women’s history, a lot of the advancements are probably more recent than you thought, even the creation of women’s history month.

Let’s connect the dots.

California teacher women left out

The origins of women’s history month are traced back to a school teacher in Sonoma County California in the 1970s. When she noticed there were not a lot of women in her students’ history books, she set out to change that.

In 1978, she helped to create a Women’s History Week for the district and the idea spread. Districts across the country started copying the curriculum and using the week to teach kids about unsung female heroes.

President Carter proclaimed Women’s History Week

Eventually word of what those school teachers were doing reached the White House.

In February 1980, President Jimmy Carter called that original teacher from Sonoma County, Molly Murphy MacGregor, to tell her he was proclaiming the week of March 8 National Women’s History Week. In the years that followed, President Reagan followed suit, issuing an annual proclamation designating Women’s History Week.

1987 Congress voted for month

It took a few more years for Women to get a whole month devoted to their contributions.