'Women Build' volunteers help build homes for Habitat for Humanity

WTOL 11 staff participated in Habitat for Humanity's 2023 'Women Build', where a group of women volunteers helped build a home for a person in need in Lucas County.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Julie Isola has a rare neuromuscular condition which keeps her wheelchair bound. On Saturday, she watched several WTOL 11 staff members, all women, help build her home as part of the Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity 2023 'Women Build' program.

Specifically, the volunteers helped install flooring in a brand new south Toledo home , something many of them have never done.

"We want to empower women in the construction field and just give them the opportunity to learn and also serve their community," said John Stanton, a lead carpenter with Habitat for Humanity.

The Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity helps provide safe, affordable housing in Lucas County to those who qualify.

"With Habitat we're able to empower people to have that ability to make their own space a home, a sanctuary for future generations and just give them a hand up not a handout," said Stanton.

For Julie, she is thankful she will soon have a home built around her needs.

"All my floor is going to be vinyl flooring. My bathroom will be accessible. I'll have a sink where I can roll up to in order to brush my teeth or do whatever I need to do. There will be a sink in the kitchen that I can roll up to to wash dishes or handle anything I got to handle in the kitchen," said Julie.

All of the Habitat for Humanity homes are ADA proof according to Stanton but extra steps were taken to ensure Isola has what she needs.

"So we have wider front doors, 36inch openings, But for her specifically we just want to make sure for her particular wheel chair, we'll make sure everything's flat and no steps," said Stanton.

Isola said she was thankful to the ladies from WTOL 11 and all the volunteers who helped work on her home.

"I think the WTOL crew is great. You guys are great. You're doing a good job. I'm watching right behind you guys on the sidelines and you're doing wonderful. I appreciate you all for real," said Isola.

Isola's home is not free, but her mortgage will be interest free. She also has to put in hundreds of hours of "sweat equity" herself before she gets the keys.

If you would like to volunteer for Habit for Humanity you can sign up on their website.