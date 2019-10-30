TOLEDO, Ohio — Suicide has become a real problem in our country; in fact it has become an epidemic for teenagers and young adults. It's the second leading cause of death for the age group following accidents.

Sometimes it’s fueled by drugs, alcohol, depression or all of the above.

But one local woman is taking a bold step in helping others after losing her grandson to suicide.

Earlean Belcher, also known as Queen Cookie, channeled her grief of losing A.J. Burt, into a documentary that has recently been posted on Amazon.

“He was the prettiest baby in the world to me because he was my first grandchild and I watched him get born and he was so pretty. He had a happy smile," said Queen Cookie.

A.J. was her son's son.

But after A.J.'s parents split, he moved away to Texas with his mom. That's where she fell into drug abuse and A.J. witnessed domestic abuse.

And then at age 12, A.J.'s mother took her life.

“I think it set a precedence where a blueprint for him because he never got that off his mind because he grew up in foster care. How does a 12-year-old child deal with suicide in foster care," explained Quuen Cookie.

As a teen, A.J. became angry and made trouble with the law.

Then in 2017, like his mother, A.J. took his life in the state of Texas.

Queen Cookie took it hard but turned her despair into helping others stay away from the path A.J. took, by contacting a filmmaker to produce a documentary named "A Cry for Help."

The documentary is featured on Amazon and follows Queen Cookie's trip to retrace A.J.'s last night alive. It shows Queen Cookie visiting his grave and speaking with people who knew him.

She's doing all of this to help prevent it from happening to others.

"We can’t deal with this by ourselves. Sometimes we think we can, but we can’t, so I’m trying to make the awareness going people can reach out for help," said Queen Cookie.

She added that she would like to speak to schools, suicide prevention groups and even prisons to tell A.J.'s story to help raise awareness about a problem that is getting worse.