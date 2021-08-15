Guest taken to hospital after "small metal object" falls from Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster

A spokesperson says the "female guest" was waiting in line for the ride. Cedar Point says the ride will remain closed until a full safety investigation is completed.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A "female guest" was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after a “small metal object” came off of the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster and hit her while she was waiting in line.

A spokesman for Cedar Point released this statement to WTOL 11 on Sunday:

"At approximately 4:30 this afternoon, a small metal object became disengaged from a train on the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster as it was ending its run.

The object came into contact with a female guest waiting in line for the ride.

The park’s EMS team and Sandusky Fire Dept. responded immediately, and the guest was transported to the hospital for medical care.

At this time, our focus is on the guest and her family."

The age of the victim is unclear. The extent of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time.

Cedar Point says the ride will remain closed until a full safety investigation is complete.

The park remains open until 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.