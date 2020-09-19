Central Toledo house fire leaves occupant with life-threatening injuries

Crews found the woman on the lower level of a burning duplex on N. Detroit. She was removed from the home and transported with life-threatening injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman is at a local trauma center tonight with life-threatening injuries after being rescued from a house fire in central Toledo.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department dispatch received a call Friday night of a house fire on the 3100 block of N. Detroit. The caller reported the lower level of a duplex was on fire and that a person was possibly still inside.

Crews arrived on the scene and reported heavy smoke from the first floor of the duplex. A search crew entered the home while another crew attacked the blaze and worked to extinguish a room that was on fire.

Search crews found the occupant and removed her from the residence. She received advanced life support care on scene and was transported to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

The fire was deemed under control within 15 minutes of crews arriving.

There are no reports of any additional injuries from the fire at this time and the fire is under investigation by TFRD. The cause is currently unknown.