ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — A woman suffered incapacitating injuries after an accident in Erie County on Sunday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Lesa Macadam, of Mansfield, was driving east on State Route 113 just before 7 when she went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, re-entered the road, went off the right side of the road, hit another ditch and overturned.

Mrs. Macadam was flown to the hospital.

Police think alcohol or drugs may have played a role in the crash.

