TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for answers after a woman was stabbed to death on Saturday.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. at Kuhlman and South.

Police responded to a call of a person down and when they arrived, they found a woman suffering from at least one stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information, including the possible identity of the victim, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

RELATED: Monroe Police looking for two persons of interest in suspicious death investigation

RELATED: Pursuit of fugitive led to temporary lockdown of 3 Perrysburg schools; fugitive now in custody