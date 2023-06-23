Woman stabbed at north Toledo bar

A 33-year-old woman told police she was stabbed after arguing with a man named "Juice."

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a Toledo woman reported she was stabbed in a north Toledo bar early Friday morning.

Police met the woman at a local hospital where she was being treated for a stab wound early Friday. She told them a man stabbed her in the shoulder at Zinger's, 920 Matzinger Road, according to a Toledo Police Department report.

The woman told officers she got into an argument around 2 a.m. with a man she knows only as "Juice." She said the man pulled out a folding knife and stabbed her, police said.

The woman's injuries were not life threatening, according to the police report.

Officers were dispatched to the bar to speak with potential witnesses, but found none because the bar was closed, the report said.

Detectives are investigating the case.

